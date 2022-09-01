Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Sells $63,003.50 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 16,450 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $63,003.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,283,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,606.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Adam David Sachs sold 3,840 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $15,859.20.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Adam David Sachs sold 1,902 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $7,531.92.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $41,577.43.

On Monday, June 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $39,085.05.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Adam David Sachs sold 3,603 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $13,331.10.

Shares of RBOT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,674. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $454.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RBOT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,399,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 789,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 442.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 601,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 606.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 368,308 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

