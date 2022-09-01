Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Increased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 390,581 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

VRTX stock opened at $281.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.76.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.