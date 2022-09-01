VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

VersaBank Trading Down 2.2 %

VBNK stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.34 million and a PE ratio of 11.06. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VersaBank stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Rating ) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of VersaBank worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

