Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues Earnings Results

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.20-$0.28 EPS.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Vera Bradley

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

