Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues Earnings Results

Sep 1st, 2022

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRAGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.20-$0.28 EPS.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)

