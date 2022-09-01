Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $545-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.53 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.17-$4.17 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $2.84 on Wednesday, hitting $199.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $336.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day moving average of $198.14.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.68.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

