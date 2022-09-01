Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.17-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.17 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.32.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock traded down $30.34 on Thursday, hitting $168.98. 60,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,298. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $336.52.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

