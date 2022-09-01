Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.48 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.15 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of VECO traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,307. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after buying an additional 988,143 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 134.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 97,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 19.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

