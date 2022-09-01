Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.81. The stock had a trading volume of 117,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,234. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day moving average of $140.65.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

