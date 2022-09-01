Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.66. 68,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,234. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day moving average of $140.65.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

