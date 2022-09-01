Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $196.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,693. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

