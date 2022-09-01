Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.03. The company had a trading volume of 96,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,693. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

