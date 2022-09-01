Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Down 8.6% in August

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BND. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,197,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 218,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 103,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 112,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,303. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.09. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $86.68.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.