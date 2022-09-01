Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Increased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,653 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,088,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,367,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,075,000 after buying an additional 1,677,597 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 741,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,775,428. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

