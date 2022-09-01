Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 33,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR stock opened at $257.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.03.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

