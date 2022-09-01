VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $21,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.31. The stock had a trading volume of 45,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

