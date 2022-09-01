Uno Re (UNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Uno Re has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uno Re has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $193,133.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uno Re coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uno Re alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,031.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.00 or 0.00579099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00257782 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017931 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Uno Re

Uno Re (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Buying and Selling Uno Re

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uno Re should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uno Re using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uno Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uno Re and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.