UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,016,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 242,811 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.36% of UnitedHealth Group worth $35,196,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $520.73. The stock had a trading volume of 72,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $526.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.45. The company has a market capitalization of $487.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.