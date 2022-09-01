United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,082.09

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,082.09 ($13.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($13.29). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,086 ($13.12), with a volume of 989,725 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,220 ($14.74) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,098 ($13.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,071.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,081.98. The stock has a market cap of £7.20 billion and a PE ratio of -127.29.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 53,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($12.65), for a total transaction of £561,809.73 ($678,842.11).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

