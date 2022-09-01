Uniserve Communications (CVE:USS) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS – Get Rating) shot up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 115,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 35,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$7.65 million and a P/E ratio of 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Uniserve Communications Corporation provides Internet access, telecommunications, and commercial IT consulting services to residential, and small business and enterprise customers primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. It offers fiber, internet, long-distance and digital telephone plans, and digital TV services.

