Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $223.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.