UniLend (UFT) One Day Volume Tops $5.72 Million

UniLend (UFT) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $6.03 million and $5.72 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniLend has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFT is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

