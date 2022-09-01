Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Reaches $0.0132 on Top Exchanges

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $977,175.69 and $80,203.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00041242 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00082748 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Metal (MTL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005853 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00034896 BTC.

Game Tree (GTCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XMON (XMON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,353.54 or 1.37364401 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

