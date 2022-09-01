UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $81.43

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.43 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 70.01 ($0.85). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 71.40 ($0.86), with a volume of 2,035,277 shares trading hands.

UK Commercial Property REIT Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.36. The company has a market cap of £907.78 million and a P/E ratio of 388.12.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

UK Commercial Property REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 2.77 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insider Activity at UK Commercial Property REIT

About UK Commercial Property REIT

In other news, insider Michael Ayre purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($47,124.21).

(Get Rating)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.