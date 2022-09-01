Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target Raised to $239.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $196.00 to $239.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
NYSE UI opened at $310.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.40. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $218.15 and a 52 week high of $344.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.
