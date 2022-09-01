Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target Raised to $239.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $196.00 to $239.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE UI opened at $310.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.40. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $218.15 and a 52 week high of $344.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.13.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

