U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $80.01

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.01 and last traded at $80.91, with a volume of 72232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.02 and a 200-day moving average of $103.60.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 55.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $163,497.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,817.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $352,172.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

