Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp reduced its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Twitter comprises approximately 0.7% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $14,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 191.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Twitter Stock Performance

Twitter stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,299,658. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $68.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twitter

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,340. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.