Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Trading Up 14.5%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) shares rose 14.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$41.57 and last traded at C$41.35. Approximately 1,418,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 383,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRQ shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.17.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Up 13.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$513.14 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.