Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Trading Up 14.5%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) shares rose 14.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$41.57 and last traded at C$41.35. Approximately 1,418,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 383,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRQ shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.17.
Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Up 13.7 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Read More
