Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.55

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.55 and last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 351865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Several research firms have commented on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,272,000 after acquiring an additional 179,169 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,907,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,724,000 after acquiring an additional 221,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,430,000 after acquiring an additional 64,073 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,926,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,589,000 after acquiring an additional 176,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 21.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,503,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

