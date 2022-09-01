Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.55

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.55 and last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 351865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.
Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Up 14.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.