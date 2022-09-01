TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

TRX Gold (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a C$1.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

TRX Gold Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of TNX stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.60. The company had a trading volume of 49,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,712. The company has a market capitalization of C$165.64 million and a P/E ratio of -13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.35 and a twelve month high of C$0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.47.

TRX Gold (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

