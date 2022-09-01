TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) PT Raised to $1.00

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $0.70 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 117.25% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TRX Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
TRX Gold Stock Down 4.4 %
TRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 34,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.11 million, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.55.
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.
