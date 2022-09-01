Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,360 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 316.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

