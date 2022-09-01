Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 21,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,120,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,045,000 after buying an additional 64,105 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in BCE by 11.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.719 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

