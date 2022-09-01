Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,367 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.
Insider Activity
L3Harris Technologies Price Performance
NYSE LHX opened at $227.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.62. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.