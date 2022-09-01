Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,367 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

Insider Activity

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $227.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.62. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

