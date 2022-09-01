Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 824 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,422,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,782,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,468,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

AFL opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.