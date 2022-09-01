Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Makes New $703,000 Investment in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $834,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period.
Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
CVY opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78.
Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Profile
The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.
