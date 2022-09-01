Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $585,000 Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 76,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 57,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 208,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FIXD opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $54.25.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

