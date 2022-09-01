Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $510,000 Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $223,767,000 after purchasing an additional 112,755 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $31,646,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 7.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $175,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,843,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 23,610 shares of company stock worth $665,163 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

