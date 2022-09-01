Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 376.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,790 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Altria Group by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 111,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 94,983 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 612,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,028,000 after buying an additional 148,441 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

