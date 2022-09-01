Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $1.79 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,378 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TTE stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

