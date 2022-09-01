Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $1.37 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $394.21 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.22.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

