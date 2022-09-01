TrueFi (TRU) Market Capitalization Achieves $34.05 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 8% lower against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $34.05 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0620 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

