Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,255.00

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $94,022.33 and approximately $20,255.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032796 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00083386 BTC.

TNC is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

