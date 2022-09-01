Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 6030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Trillium Gold Mines Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$12.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.36.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

About Trillium Gold Mines

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. It also holds interest in the Willis property that comprises of thirteen patented mineral claims covering an area of 229 hectares located in Todd Township, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

