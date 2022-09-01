TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.56.

TA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CSFB decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransAlta to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TA stock opened at C$12.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.68. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$11.87 and a 1-year high of C$15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -9.29.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$458.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.69%.

About TransAlta

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

