Tranchess (CHESS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.47 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Tranchess has a total market cap of $23.47 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tranchess

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tranchess

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

