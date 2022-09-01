Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Director Sells C$17,407.60 in Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) Director John David Wright sold 12,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$17,407.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,127,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,179,048.80.

John David Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, John David Wright sold 67,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total transaction of C$101,840.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, John David Wright sold 133,600 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$207,080.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, John David Wright sold 71,200 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$110,360.00.

Touchstone Exploration stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,599. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$2.65. The company has a market cap of C$286.57 million and a PE ratio of 33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.34.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

