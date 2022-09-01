Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$94.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.52.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

TD opened at $64.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,037,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,054,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,177 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,155,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,814,536,000 after purchasing an additional 451,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,122,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

