Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,227 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 150,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 81,412 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 287,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.52.

NYSE:TD opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.53%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

