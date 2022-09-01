Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

