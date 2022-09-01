Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

